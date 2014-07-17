The logo of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is pictured on the pocket of a salesman's shirt as he poses inside the company's showroom in Mumbai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd(MAHM.NS) fall after 11.82 million shares changed hands in twenty-four block deals on the BSE exchange on Thursday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data shows.

The block deals happened at an average price of 1,162.24 rupees a share, Thomson Reuters calculation shows. Shares are also pressured by the stock going ex-dividend on Thursday after earlier paying 14 rupees a share.

M&M stock was trading down 2.87 percent to 1186.50 rupees as of 12:04 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)