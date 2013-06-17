MUMBAI, June 17 Mahindra Group units gained in
pre-open trade on Monday after it agreed to sell a majority
stake in its auto component unit to CIE Automotive SA
for about $116 million, while also buying a stake in the Spanish
auto parts maker.
As part of a complex deal announced on Saturday, Mahindra
Group will merge all its auto components businesses into its
Mahindra Forgings unit, which will be renamed Mahindra
CIE Automotive.
Spanish auto components maker CIE will hold 51 percent and
Mahindra will own about 20 percent. The rest will be held by
institutional and public shareholders.
Separately, Mahindra & Mahindra has agreed to acquire a 13.5
percent stake in CIE for 94.24 million euros ($125.72 million).
Mahindra Forgings rose 5.2 percent, while Mahindra &
Mahindra shares gained 1.7 percent in pre-open trading.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)