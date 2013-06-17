MUMBAI, June 17 Mahindra Group units gained in pre-open trade on Monday after it agreed to sell a majority stake in its auto component unit to CIE Automotive SA for about $116 million, while also buying a stake in the Spanish auto parts maker.

As part of a complex deal announced on Saturday, Mahindra Group will merge all its auto components businesses into its Mahindra Forgings unit, which will be renamed Mahindra CIE Automotive.

Spanish auto components maker CIE will hold 51 percent and Mahindra will own about 20 percent. The rest will be held by institutional and public shareholders.

Separately, Mahindra & Mahindra has agreed to acquire a 13.5 percent stake in CIE for 94.24 million euros ($125.72 million).

Mahindra Forgings rose 5.2 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra shares gained 1.7 percent in pre-open trading. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)