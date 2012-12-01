BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Dec 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2012 Nov 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 48,143 40,722 18 DOMESTIC SALES 46,755 38,159 22.5 PASSENGER VEHICLES 24,604 17,813 38 EXPORTS 1,388 2,563 -46 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs, makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively