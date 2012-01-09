(Adds details)
Jan 9 Indian computer services firm
Mahindra Satyam said it had filed a lawsuit against
past directors, some ex-employees and former auditor Price
Waterhouse, seeking damages after the company was hit by a fraud
in 2009 that became the country's biggest corporate scandal.
Mahindra Satyam, previously known as Satyam Computer
Services, said on Monday the suit filed in a court in the
southern city of Hyderabad sought damages for "inter-alia
perpetrating fraud, breach of fiduciary responsibility,
obligations and negligence in performance of duties".
Ramalinga Raju, founder and former chairman of Satyam,
shocked investors in January 2009 when he revealed that the
company's profits had been overstated for years and that assets
allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion had been falsified.
Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra, part of the Mahindra
Group, bought control of Satyam in an auction in April 2010 and
renamed it Mahindra Satyam.
Raju was granted bail by India's Supreme Court in November
last year after the federal investigative agency failed to file
charges against him on time.