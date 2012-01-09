(Adds details)

Jan 9 Indian computer services firm Mahindra Satyam said it had filed a lawsuit against past directors, some ex-employees and former auditor Price Waterhouse, seeking damages after the company was hit by a fraud in 2009 that became the country's biggest corporate scandal.

Mahindra Satyam, previously known as Satyam Computer Services, said on Monday the suit filed in a court in the southern city of Hyderabad sought damages for "inter-alia perpetrating fraud, breach of fiduciary responsibility, obligations and negligence in performance of duties".

Ramalinga Raju, founder and former chairman of Satyam, shocked investors in January 2009 when he revealed that the company's profits had been overstated for years and that assets allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion had been falsified.

Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra, part of the Mahindra Group, bought control of Satyam in an auction in April 2010 and renamed it Mahindra Satyam.

Raju was granted bail by India's Supreme Court in November last year after the federal investigative agency failed to file charges against him on time.