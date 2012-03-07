* Q4 EPS $0.00 vs est. $0.02

* Q4 rev $124.5 mln vs est. $116.2 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.22-$0.26 vs est $0.41

* Sees Q1 rev $150-$155 mln vs est $166.2 mln

March 7 Maidenform Brands Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as heavy discounts hurt its margins , and the lingerie maker forecast a weak first quarter.

The company, whose brands include Flexees, Lilyette and Sweet Nothings besides its namesake line , expects first-quarter earnings of 22 cents to 26 cents a share, on revenue of $150 million to $155 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 41 cents a share, on revenue of $166.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Maidenform posted a fourth-quarter loss of $3.1 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with a profit of $6.7 million, or 29 cents a share, last year.

Excluding one-off costs, the company broke even, missing analysts' estimates of a profit of 2 cents a share.

Sales rose 5 percent to $124.5 million, while analysts were expecting $116.2 million.

Maidenform shares closed at $20.56 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.