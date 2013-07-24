UPDATE 2-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
July 24 Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc said it will buy lingerie-maker Maidenform Brands Inc for $575 million to boost its product line up.
Hanesbrands' offer of $23.50 per share is at a premium of 23 percent to Maidenform's closing price on Tuesday.
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
March 27 Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc will be back on the road in Tempe and Pittsburgh on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 National Football League team owners gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City, the NFL said on Monday.