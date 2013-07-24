* $547 mln deal for $23.50 per share, premium of 23 pct
* Hanesbrands to fund deal with cash on hand, loans
* Maidenform shares rise 22 percent
By Siddharth Cavale
July 24 Wonderbra owner Hanesbrands Inc
will spend $547 million to buy rival Maidenform Brands Inc
, where sales have been flagging, and expand its range of
lingerie for younger consumers.
Hanesbrands' all-cash offer of $23.50 per share represents a
premium of 23 percent to Maidenform's closing price on Tuesday.
Maidenform's shares had closed most of the gap in early trading,
while Hanesbrands' were trading at an all-time high.
Hanesbrands said it would fund the purchase, its biggest
ever, with a mixture of cash on hand and loans. Chief Executive
Richard Noll said Maidenform's brands, which include Lilyette,
would fit well with younger, average-figure consumers.
"(They) are very complementary to our brands, such as
Playtex and Bali, that fit much better with the over-35,
full-figured consumer," Noll said on a conference call with
analysts.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Hanesbrands expects the
deal to add to its earnings per share within the first full year
of completion. Within three years, the company estimates it will
add 60 cents per share to annual earnings.
Jawanza Hughes, portfolio manager at Channing Capital
Management LLC, said the acquisition price was right "for all
parties involved".
"Maidenform is good in average-figure bras and Hanesbrands
is good in plus-figure and panties," said Hughes, whose firm
owns about 500,000 Hanesbrands shares. "The deal also gives them
more scale with retailers."
SHAPEWEAR
As well as widening its range of lingerie, the purchase of
Maidenform would increase Hanesbrands' reach in shapewear -
underwear designed to present a trimmer figure.
"We don't have nearly as strong of a business in shapewear,
so we think our ability to tap into their expertise and expand
it across our portfolio of brands makes a lot of sense," said
Noll.
Hanesbrands will need to turn around flagging sales of
Maidenform's brands in U.S. department stores, which prompted
the company to warn of a loss of five to 10 cents per share in
its first quarter to the end of June.
Rival shapewear products such as Spanx, which opened its
first retail store last November, have eaten into the company's
market share.
To offset declining sales, Maidenform - formed in 1922 - has
said it would consolidate its department store shapewear lines
under its brand of the same name.
Maidenform had $600 million in sales in 2012. Before the
announcement of the Hanesbrand deal, its stock had fallen 5
percent in the last year while the broader S&P 500 Index
was up 26.5 percent.
The company's biggest shareholder is Franklin Advisory
Services LLC with a 10.3 percent stake, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The other top shareholders are Royce & Associates
LLC and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company.
Maidenform's shares were up nearly 23 percent at $23.39 in
early morning trade, while Hanesbrands' shares rose 11 percent
to an all-time high of $59.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Goldman Sachs gave financial advice to Hanes, while King &
Spalding LLP is served as legal counsel.