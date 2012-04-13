NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - An in-place derivative contract
is complicating the potential sale of two commercial real estate
(CRE) collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) from the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York's Maiden Lane III portfolio of legacy
AIG assets.
The issue is keeping the commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) market on edge over whether or not the CDOs
will eventually be unwound into their component parts, or traded
as a whole.
Moreover, investor accounts are complaining that they have
recently been unable to access detailed information about the
swap, and this lack of transparency is making it difficult to
price the contract or determine how complicated it might be to
unwind.
The unwinding of the swap is a prerequisite to collapsing
the CDOs into their underlying CMBS parts. The CMBS bonds
underpinning the complex structures could fetch higher values on
the market than if the CDOs were sold in their current form.
Deutsche Bank originally structured the two CDOs, which date
back to 2007 and 2008, and already owns the junior slices and
so-called interest-only pieces of the securities, according to
three investor sources familiar with the situation.
If the bank now successfully acquires the senior-most
portion of the CDOs, which the New York Fed is likely to auction
off as soon as next week, only Deutsche Bank will have the power
to collapse the CDO into its CMBS components -- for a price,
that is.
The German bank would therefore be able to profit handsomely
from the whole process, according to securitization specialists.
"You have to own everything in order to sell everything,"
said one CMBS trader. "It all comes down to how these deals were
originally structured."
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
BALANCE-GUARANTEED SWAP
Other hurdles are coming into the fore as various investment
banks square off against one another to bid for the CDOs.
At least one so-called balance-guaranteed swap exists on the
Max CMBS I Ltd, Series 2007-1 and Series 2008-1 static cash CRE
CDOs, which represent US$7.5bn in face value of the Fed's
US$47bn Maiden Lane III portfolio. Barclays is the swap
counterparty on the contract; the swap itself was rated Triple A
by Moody's in 2010.
In other words, Barclays is on one side of the contract, and
the CDOs -- now owned by BlackRock, in its role as investment
advisor for the regional federal bank -- are on the other side.
The New York Fed recently said it was entertaining the idea
of auctioning off the two CDOs if it could fetch good value for
them.
Balance-guaranteed swaps are typically added to a fixed-rate
transaction to create floating-rate payments. Securitization
specialists say that Barclays has been receiving a fixed-rate
coupon and paying out a Libor-linked floating-rate amount to the
CDO. This has been an attractive arrangement, since interest
rates have been so low.
"They're going to want to be paid to break such an
attractive contract," one CMBS investor said.
The swap was originally put in place to hedge interest-rate
risk. But unlike a swap linked to a CDO of corporate bonds,
swaps on CDOs of securitized mortgage-related assets are more
unpredictable and harder to price.
This is mainly because the maturities on amortizing assets
such as mortgages are more difficult to predict. There are many
factors involved; for instance, if there is a tougher overall
economy, it might take longer for borrowers to pay off their
mortgage debt.
To account for this unpredictability, a balance-guaranteed
swap assures that the balance of the swap is always equal to the
balance of the underlying collateral. Moreover, the maturity of
the swap is also equal to the maturity on the underlying
collateral.
It's a simple fact that Barclays will need to be paid off in
order to exit the swap, which is a must if the CDO will be
collapsed. The question is, how much will they be paid?
Investors claim that they need detailed information in order
to model the swap, but they currently don't have access to that
information.
Most importantly, the duration of the underlying bonds is
not known. This is key to figuring out how much it will cost to
pay off Barclays to exit the balance-guaranteed derivative
contract.
According to market sources, details on the swaps and the
underlying bonds' cashflows were available a few weeks ago on a
website administered by Intex, a company that provides deal
cashflow models and analytics for structured finance
transactions.
However, since the sale of the CDOs by the New York Fed
became public knowledge, the information on the deal on the
Intex website has been more difficult to access.
This has led to differing opinions from market participants
on how difficult it might be to unwind the swap, which is a
crucial step if the CDO will eventually be "collapsed" into its
more-valuable underlying CMBS components.
Barclays declined to comment.
OVERSUPPLY A RISK
The determination of how the securities will trade and in
what format - either as large CDO exposures or, alternatively,
as a glut of supply of underlying CMBS bonds - will have
significant implications for trading prices in the secondary
CMBS market. A burst of supply of so-called mezzanine Triple A
(AM) and junior Triple A (AJ) CMBS can unhinge a market that was
just beginning to recover.
Almost a year ago, a similar supply of subprime RMBS from
the Fed's Maiden Lane II auctions nearly derailed a recovery in
prices for those securities.
At least four banks - Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse
and Morgan Stanley - are preparing bids for the CDOs, but this
week investors were unsure whether to defensively sell CMBS in
anticipation of a CDO unwind, or alternatively buy AMs and AJs,
which currently offer attractive relative value.
Street strategists offered varying opinions, with some
predicting that the CDO unwind was too complicated to happen,
and others urging a sell-off in anticipation of a flood of CMBS
supply.
"Unwinding a CDO position is a fairly complex process, so I
don't think this supply of AMs and AJs is going to happen any
time soon, if at all," said Darrell Wheeler, the head of CMBS
strategy at Amherst Securities. "If I could buy AMs yielding an
extra 50bp at this time, I'd do it."
Moreover, the holder of the balance-guaranteed swap,
Barclays, is probably already hedged, Wheeler guessed, which
would make the process even more complicated.
On the other hand, other strategists on the Street were
urging clients to sell CMBS now, in the belief that the CDOs
would eventually be sold as individual CMBS bonds.
Investors currently holding AM and AJ CMBS bonds would have
a more difficult time selling them if the market suddenly became
inundated with a fresh supply generated from the CDO
liquidations, the strategists said.