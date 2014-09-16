Sept 16 Mail.Ru Group Ltd
* Acquisition of 48 pct of Vkontakte
* Is an all cash deal for a total consideration of $1.47 bln
* Taking into account price paid for other 52 pct of VK
since first investment in 2007 this makes total acquisition cost
of VK $2.07 bln
* Funded deal with its existing cash and with a RUB 22.2 bln
($585 mln at CBR rate) 11.5 pct fixed rate 4year loan from
Gazprombank
* UCP, Mail.Ru and Pavel Durov agreed with this acquisition
all outstanding litigation, claims concerning VK and related
matters between these parties will be dropped with immediate
effect
