MOSCOW Nov 17 Russian email-to-online-gaming
group Mail.Ru said on Monday it has agreed to sell
its recruitment HeadHunter site to an investor consortium led by
Elbrus Capital for 9.85 billion roubles ($210 million).
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015
and is subject to third-party approval.
Mail.Ru has been the owner of HeadHunter, the leader in the
online recruitment segment in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan,
Belarus, and Azerbaijan, for 6 years.
HeadHunter's monthly audience has grown from 4 to 14 mln
unique users, the company said.
(1 US dollar = 47.1810 Russian rouble)
