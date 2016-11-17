By Eric Auchard
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 17 Russian internet company
Mail.ru is a "natural" business partner for mobile
operator Megafon but there are no plans for an
outright merger, Mail.ru Chief Financial Officer Matthew Hammond
said on Thursday.
Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone network
operator, said on Wednesday it was in talks with the
shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in
the internet group.
Speaking to investors at the Morgan Stanley European Tech,
Media and Telecoms Conference here, Hammond said there were
clearly areas for the compatriot companies to work together but
any deal would be on a commercial, "arms-length basis."
"I can categorically say there is no merger discussion,"
Hammond said. "There was no merger planned."
Megafon and Mail.ru, both majority owned by Russian
billionaire technology investor Alisher Usmanov, aim to jointly
develop new products and services for mobile and internet users
in Russia, their home market, Megafon said in a statement.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)