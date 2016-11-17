BARCELONA Nov 17 Russian internet company Mail.ru is a "natural" business partner for mobile operator Megafon but there are no plans for an outright merger, Mail.ru Chief Financial Officer Matthew Hammond said on Thursday.

Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone network operator, said on Wednesday it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the internet group.

Speaking to investors at the Morgan Stanley European Tech, Media and Telecoms Conference here, Hammond said there were clearly areas for the compatriot companies to work together but any deal would be on a commercial, "arms-length basis."

"I can categorically say there is no merger discussion," Hammond said. "There was no merger planned."

Megafon and Mail.ru, both majority owned by Russian billionaire technology investor Alisher Usmanov, aim to jointly develop new products and services for mobile and internet users in Russia, their home market, Megafon said in a statement. (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)