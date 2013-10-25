* Q3 contextual ad revenue jumps 61 pct after Yandex deal
* Aggregate rev rises 33 pct year-on-year
MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian internet group Mail.Ru
reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter revenue,
helped by its search-based advertising deal with rival Yandex
and booming games and social network business.
Mail.Ru, part-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov,
said on Friday its revenue totalled 6.6 billion roubles ($208
million) in July through September, up from 5 billion a year
ago.
The company benefited from increased number of advertisers
at Yandex which, under a deal reached earlier this year, shares
advertising profits with Mail.Ru in exchange for giving Yandex's
advertisers access to Mail.Ru's users.
Yandex, Russia's biggest search engine with a 62 percent
market share, said on Thursday the agreement helped it to grow
revenue by 40 percent in the third quarter.
Mail.Ru is Russia's third-biggest search site behind Yandex
and Google.
Mail.Ru also said on Friday it expects its revenue to rise
by between 27 and 29 percent in 2013, compared with last year's
growth of 39 percent, driven by contextual advertising and
games.
In the third quarter, revenue from contextual advertising
jumped 61 percent year-on-year. Revenue from games and paid
services for its social network users were up by 33 percent and
39 percent respectively.
Mail.Ru operates two of the three largest Russian language
social networks, Odnoklassniki and Moi Mir. It also holds
minority stakes in Russia's top social network VKontakte and
payment transfer company QIWI.
Last month, Mail.ru sold its remaining shares in social
network group Facebook Inc for $525 million, making a
hefty profit on its original investment and paving the way for a
possible one-off payout to shareholders.
The company had a net cash position of 26 billion roubles as
of Sept. 30.