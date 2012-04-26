MOSCOW, April 26 Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Thursday its first-quarter revenues rose 45 percent, year-on-year, to $160.3 million and reiterated its 2012 outlook.

"We have started the year well, and despite an uncertain global economic outlook, the underlying market remains supportive and the structural drivers of our business are unchanged," said Mail.Ru Chairman Dmitry Grishin.

"As a result we reiterate our full year 2012 guidance of 35 percent y-o-y constant currency revenue growth and EBITDA margins of around 50 percent," Grishin was quoted in a statement as saying.

The company, which owns a little over 2 percent in Facebook, also said in the statement full-year 2011 net profit jumped 158.2 percent to stand at $208.6 million.

Full-year revenues grew 58.7 percent to $515.4 million, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 136.9 percent to $282.9 million.