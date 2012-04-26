MOSCOW, April 26 Russian internet group Mail.Ru
said on Thursday its first-quarter revenues rose 45
percent, year-on-year, to $160.3 million and reiterated its 2012
outlook.
"We have started the year well, and despite an uncertain
global economic outlook, the underlying market remains
supportive and the structural drivers of our business are
unchanged," said Mail.Ru Chairman Dmitry Grishin.
"As a result we reiterate our full year 2012 guidance of 35
percent y-o-y constant currency revenue growth and EBITDA
margins of around 50 percent," Grishin was quoted in a statement
as saying.
The company, which owns a little over 2 percent in Facebook,
also said in the statement full-year 2011 net profit jumped
158.2 percent to stand at $208.6 million.
Full-year revenues grew 58.7 percent to $515.4 million, and
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 136.9 percent to $282.9 million.