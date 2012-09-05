MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian internet group Mail.Ru reported on Wednesday a 66 percent jump in first-half net profit to 4 billion roubles ($123.72 million) and upgraded its sales growth and profitability guidance for the full-year 2012.

"Given the strong results of H1 and our continued delivery we are increasing our FY 2012 guidance and now expect to see FY 2012 rouble revenue growth of 40 percent with ... EBITDA margin percentage in the low fifties," the company said in a statement.

The previous forecast for revenue growth was 35 percent and its forecast for margins on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of around 50 percent.