BRIEF-Tanker Investments to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.
MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to rise by 25-28 percent in 2013, a slowdown from last year.
The company reported 2012 revenue of 21.2 billion roubles ($697.77 million), up 39 percent compared with a 40 percent forecast, and said net profit increased 37 percent to 8.5 billion roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 38 percent to 11.5 billion roubles, with a 54.5 percent margin, the company said in a statement.
For 2013, Mail.Ru said it expects its EBITDA margin percentage to be in the low fifties.
It also announced a further special dividend of $4.30 per share following the sale of non-core assets, including shares in U.S. daily deal website Groupon and game maker Zynga .
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.
BOSTON, May 31 Major investors put U.S. industry on notice on Wednesday that climate change matters, even as reports emerged that President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from an international pact to fight global warming.