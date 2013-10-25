(Corrects lead to say revenue, not net profit)

MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian internet group Mail.Ru reported on Friday a 33 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 6.6 billion roubles ($208 million) thanks to advertising growth, and reiterated its full-year guidance.

Mail.Ru said it expects its revenue to rise 27-29 percent in 2013. This is still below last year's sales growth of 39 percent.

The firm also said it continues to expect a full-year group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 53 percent and 54 percent.

