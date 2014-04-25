April 25 Mail.Ru Group Ltd

* Intended amendments to memorandum of association and articles of association

* New Media And Technology Investment, L.P. ("NMT"), Ardoe Finance Limited ("Ardoe"), MIH Mail Investment Company B.V. ("MIH"), TCH Amur Limited ("TCH") and company have entered into IRA amendment agreement

* Amendment agreement, among other things providing for that MIH, NMT and Ardoe, intend to execute and adopt a written resolution of members of company amending memorandum and articles of company

* NMT, Ardoe and MIH have agreed pursuant to a voting agreement between them, that while they hold a majority of votes in company, they will vote in order to secure appointment as elected directors of candidates nominated by them

* Will announce separately once mentioned written resolution of members of company amending memorandum and articles of company is adopted

* Amendments will become effective from earlier of satisfaction of certain conditions or 30 June 2014