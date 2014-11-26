Nov 26 Mail.Ru Group Ltd :

* Money.Mail.Ru to become a part of Qiwi Group

* Qiwi Plc acquires Money.Mail.Ru project from Mail.Ru Group

* After completion of transition period all Money.Mail.Ru transactions will be settled by Qiwi

* Additional details are to be determined during integration of Money.Mail.Ru processing service with Qiwi