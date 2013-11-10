TEL AVIV Nov 10 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI), the world's biggest provider of generic crop protection chemicals, reported a 37 percent rise in net profit due to record third-quarter sales.

Quarterly net profit increased to $18.0 million from $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2012, the Israel-based company said on Sunday.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $732.0 million from $643.5 million a year earlier due to higher selling prices and increased quantities sold, which compensated for the weakening of various currencies.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owns 60 percent of MAI while Israeli holding company Koor Industries, a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, owns the rest.

"During the third quarter, MAI recorded sales growth in every region, but especially in Latin America and Asia," MAI's chairman, Yang Xingqiang, said in a statement.

"Building a fully integrated platform in China together with key strategic processes that the management team of Makhteshim Agan is leading are important elements of our future development."

The company said it is promoting a strategic plan to build an operational and commercial infrastructure in China and to advance this goal, it is examining the acquisition of all or part of the shares or assets of several companies controlled by ChemChina.

In connection with the process, MAI published a partial tender to acquire up to 65 percent of the B shares held by the public of Hubei Sanonda Co, a company controlled by ChemChina. MAI is considering acquiring additional shares or assets of several companies that are controlled by ChemChina as well as Sanonda's A shares that are indirectly held by ChemChina. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)