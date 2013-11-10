TEL AVIV Nov 10 Makhteshim Agan Industries
(MAI), the world's biggest provider of generic crop protection
chemicals, reported a 37 percent rise in net profit due to
record third-quarter sales.
Quarterly net profit increased to $18.0 million from $13.1
million in the third quarter of 2012, the Israel-based company
said on Sunday.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $732.0 million from $643.5
million a year earlier due to higher selling prices and
increased quantities sold, which compensated for the weakening
of various currencies.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owns 60 percent of
MAI while Israeli holding company Koor Industries, a
subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, owns the rest.
"During the third quarter, MAI recorded sales growth in
every region, but especially in Latin America and Asia," MAI's
chairman, Yang Xingqiang, said in a statement.
"Building a fully integrated platform in China together with
key strategic processes that the management team of Makhteshim
Agan is leading are important elements of our future
development."
The company said it is promoting a strategic plan to build
an operational and commercial infrastructure in China and to
advance this goal, it is examining the acquisition of all or
part of the shares or assets of several companies controlled by
ChemChina.
In connection with the process, MAI published a partial
tender to acquire up to 65 percent of the B shares held by the
public of Hubei Sanonda Co, a company controlled by
ChemChina. MAI is considering acquiring additional shares or
assets of several companies that are controlled by ChemChina as
well as Sanonda's A shares that are indirectly held by
ChemChina.
