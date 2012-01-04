JERUSALEM Jan 4 Agrochemicals maker MA
Industries said on Wednesday it would issue up to 756 million
shekels ($197 million) in bonds, dependent on market conditions.
The world's largest maker of generic crop protection
products, controlled by China National Chemical Corp which
bought 60 percent of the company in October, also said it was
looking to list its shares on a major international stock
exchange within three years.
Israel holding company Koor Industries, the former
controlling group, holds the remaining 40 percent of MA, which
was delisted from the Tel Aviv bourse after it became a
subsidiary of ChemChina.
MA's main bonds in Tel Aviv were
down 1.4-2.4 percent in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Dan Lalor)