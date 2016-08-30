(Editor's note: This story contains language that may offend
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Aug 30 Combative Maine Governor Paul
LePage told a radio host on Tuesday that he was considering not
finishing his term in office, amid a wave of criticism after he
left a lawmaker a profanity-filled voicemail.
But the two-term, Tea Party-backed Republican governor
subsequently appeared to backtrack on the idea, paraphrasing
Mark Twain in a tweet that read in part: "The reports of my
political demise are greatly exaggerated."
That message came hours after he told an interviewer on
Maine's WVOM-FM radio that he was "looking at all options," when
asked if he would finish his term, which extends through 2018.
LePage's latest outburst came in response to a report that
state Representative Drew Gattine had described him as racist
for focusing on black people as bearing primary responsibility
for the drug trade in the state. LePage responded to Gattine
with a blistering, profanity-laced voicemail that has been
widely circulated.
"I'm not going to say that I'm not going to finish it; I'm
not saying that I am going to finish it," LePage said on Tuesday
in the radio interview, in reference to his term in office.
"What I'm going to do right now is I'm taking one step at a
time. I want to meet with Mr. Gattine and then I want to meet
with my team at my office and we're going to look at what the
proper steps are to move the state forward."
In last week's voicemail, LePage called Gattine a "little
son-of-a-bitch, socialist cocksucker" and encouraged him to
share the message publicly "because I am after you."
A LePage spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request to clarify the governor's Twain tweet. A spokeswoman for
Gattine said he would not comment until after he met LePage on
Wednesday.
LePage has repeatedly described himself as a
less-than-polished, plain-speaking politician.
"It's possible it was a screw-up," said Michael Franz,
chairman of the government department at Maine's Bowdoin
College, referring to the radio interview.
"My first inclination is that this is not serious and that
he's just attempting to establish his regret."
APOLOGY TO MAINE, FAMILIES
LePage, 67, said he had lost his temper when he was told
that Gattine had described his views as racist. He told
reporters he would like to engage in a duel with Gattine, a
remark he later described as metaphoric.
"I just want to apologize to the Maine people, to Gattine's
family and most of all to my family," LePage said in the
15-minute interview. "And we will take action."
Some Democratic lawmakers have called for a special session
of the legislature to censure LePage, who earlier this year
fought off an impeachment effort.
"A half-hearted, partial apology on a radio show does not
get remotely close to addressing the core issue: Maine faces
serious issues and its government is not functioning," the
state's Democratic House leadership said in a statement on
Tuesday.
State Senate President Michael Thibodeau and other
Republican legislative leaders convened a closed-door meeting
with LePage late on Monday to discuss his future.
The governor told the group he was going to talk to friends
and family about what he would do next and respond to them on
Tuesday, said Jim Cyr, a spokesman for Thibodeau.
Controversial outbursts have marked LePage's six years in
office. Earlier this year, he said he did not mean to sound
racist when he said drug dealers "with the name D-Money,
Smoothie, Shifty" were coming to the state to impregnate "white
girls."
Last week at a news conference LePage compared Maine's
efforts to thwart heroin dealers to war.
"Look, the bad guy is the bad guy," he said. "I don't care
what color he is ... You try to identify the enemy and the enemy
right now, the overwhelming majority of people coming in, are
people of color or people of Hispanic origin."
In 2013, he told a television interviewer that a political
rival "claims to be for the people but he's the first one to
give it to the people without providing Vaseline."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott and Dan
Grebler)