(Editor's note: This story contains language that may offend
readers in the fourth paragraph; updates with LePage saying
won't resign, paragraphs 8-9)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Aug 31 Years before Donald Trump
dominated the news cycle with his style of angry politics, Maine
Governor Paul LePage made headlines with a similarly brash
approach.
Since he was elected in 2010, the Republican has told
critics of his decision to skip a civil rights breakfast to
"kiss my butt" and accused a Democratic rival of forcing budget
measures on taxpayers "without Vaseline."
But when LePage, the second U.S. governor to endorse Trump,
recently left an obscenity-laced voicemail message for a
lawmaker who he believed had called him a racist, he put his
career in jeopardy.
LePage's widely circulated verbal attack, in which he called
Democratic State Representative Drew Gattine a "little
son-of-a-bitch, socialist cocksucker," sparked the most intense
firestorm of criticism the second-term governor has seen. Even
legislative leaders from his own party called him into a
closed-door meeting to discuss his future.
The reaction shows that not all politicians can get away
with the kind of bellicose approach that helped Trump wipe out
his primary rivals and win the support of angry voters who feel
U.S. politicians do not care about their problems.
"Trump is a master of media and LePage is not. They are very
different at the end of the day," said Michael Franz, chairman
of the government and legal studies department at Maine's
Bowdoin College. "Trump says he hates the media, but he works it
very well. LePage just hates it."
The governor infamously joked in 2013 that he would like to
blow up the offices of the Portland Press Herald newspaper,
which he felt treated him unfairly.
On Wednesday, LePage told reporters he had met with Gattine
and apologized, and that he had no plans to resign from office.
Asked what might change about his governing style, LePage
responded that he would no longer speak with reporters.
"I will no longer speak to the press ever again after
today," LePage said. "I'm serious. Everything will be put in
writing. I am tired of being caught, the gotcha moments."
That came a day after LePage openly discussed the idea of
stepping down in a regular monthly interview with a Maine radio
station. He later backed away from his comments, and
paraphrasing Mark Twain, said in a Twitter post, "The reports of
my political demise are greatly exaggerated."
"TRUMP BEFORE TRUMP"
LePage endorsed Trump's run in February, shortly after New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie did.
"I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular,"
LePage said at the time, saying that the wealthy New York
businessman and reality TV star "could be one of the greatest
presidents if he sits down and puts together a good team."
Trump has also praised LePage, saying that he would offer
him a role in his administration "if he were available."
Both men describe their political styles as authentic and
off-the-cuff and accuse more measured rivals of being career
politicians who are out of touch with the needs of average
voters.
LePage's brusqueness played well in Maine until recently. He
won re-election in a three-way 2014 race with the support of 48
percent of voters with a wider margin of victory than the 38
percent he garnered in his first run, also a three-way race.
Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire
Institute of Politics said that success, coupled with Trump's
rise, could have emboldened LePage to double down on attack
politics.
"Almost anything goes now. You can call your opponents
almost anything, you can threaten them," Levesque said. "This is
the new norm in American politics."
(Editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey Benkoe)