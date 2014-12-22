BRIEF-Bayer still sees competition after Monsanto takeover
* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
Dec 22 New York Life Insurance Co's subsidiary MainStay Investments named Brendan Gundersen as managing director to lead its institutional intermediary channel.
Gundersen will report to Stephen Fisher, co-president of New York life investment management and president of MainStay Investments.
He was previously managing director at BlackRock Inc's iShares. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, April 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: