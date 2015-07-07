July 7 MainStay Investments, the mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of New York Life Insurance Co, appointed Charles Reinhard as managing director, portfolio strategy.

Reinhard will report to Richard Miller, managing director and head of marketing and product management.

Prior to joining MainStay, Reinhard worked as senior consultant of new products and investment strategy at Direxion Investments. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)