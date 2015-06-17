June 17 MainStay Investments, the mutual fund
and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of New York Life
Insurance Co, hired Dana Hartwell and Douglas Dhom as senior
regional vice presidents of the firm's institutional
intermediary business.
Hartwell, who has over 20 years of experience in sales and
relationship management in the retirement markets, joins
MainStay from Hartford Funds, where he was head of national
accounts focused on defined contribution investments.
Dhom joins after 26 years at Invesco, where he was most
recently vice president-institutional business development,
MainStay Investments said.
