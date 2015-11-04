Nov 4 MainStay Investments, a unit of New York Life Insurance Co, has appointed Lance Oman and Greg Zipoli senior regional vice presidents as it expands its institutional intermediary business.

The duo will lead sales efforts in the registered investment adviser and private bank channels with Oman covering the western region and Zipoli the north central region.

Oman previously worked with Fidelity Investments, while Zipoli was most recently with Cedar Capital. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)