HANOI Nov 7 Irish wind and solar firm
Mainstream Renewable Power on Monday said it had agreed to build
and operate wind projects in Vietnam worth a total of over $2.2
billion, as the country looks for new energy sources to meet
soaring demand.
The announcement came on the sidelines of Irish President
Michael Higgins' visit to the Southeast Asian nation. It expands
upon, and adds a price tag to, an agreement back in September.
Countries around the world are coming under increasing
pressure to crack down on carbon emissions from sectors such as
coal-fired power stations, with the historic Paris climate
accord coming into force last Friday.
Vietnam's electricity demand is expected to grow 10.6
percent annually in the next five years, according to its trade
ministry.
The three wind farms would generate an annual total of 940
megawatts (MW) of power, Mainstream said in a statement.
It added that it would partner with GE Energy Financial
Services and local firm Phu Cuong Group in its main Vietnam
project, an 800 MW wind farm worth $2 billion. The first phase
of the project, for 150-200 MW, is expected to reach financial
close in 2018, it said.
Mainstream will separately partner with Vietnam's Pacific
Corporation in two other projects in the southern province of
Binh Thuan, with a combined 138 MW in capacity and $200 million
in investment, the statement said. The first phase of these
projects is also likely to reach financial close in 2018.
Vietnam is also looking to join Thailand in blazing a trail
for solar power in Southeast Asia, introducing targets to fire
up green energy generation.
