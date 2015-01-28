BRIEF-BWP Trust has priced a new Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
Jan 28 Beijing Mainstreets Investment Group Corp
* Says to acquire 60 percent stake in Qingdao Compin Railway for 120 million yuan ($19.21 million) via cash, share issue
* Says to raise up to 18 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JFVfBD; bit.ly/18txKOJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2475 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 106.7 million zlotys ($27.56 million) versus 98.3 million zlotys a year ago