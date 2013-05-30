BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
PARIS May 30 Bain Capital LLC and AXA Private Equity are the finalists in the bidding contest for French furniture-store chain Maisons du Monde, owned by private equity firms Apax and LBO France, sources familiar with the deal said.
The deal is the latest sign of a spurt of activity in France's long-quiet LBO market. Final offers for the company, valued at up to 700 million euros ($907.69 million) including debt, are due in early June.
At least two other private-equity auctions could also come to a close in June, including that for cosmetics retailer Nocibe, and caterer Elior, the latter valued at up to 4 billion euros, some of the same sources said.
* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group
* Designation of Roel Z Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
ISTANBUL, March 29 Shares in Turkish state lender Halkbank plunged as much as 16 percent on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged one of its senior executives with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.