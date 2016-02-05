LONDON Feb 5 Private equity firm Bain is
closing in on a stock market listing of its home furniture chain
Maisons du Monde, and is working with banks on a Paris listing,
three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Bain has tapped Citi and Goldman Sachs to lead
an initial public offering (IPO) of the French business in the
first half of the year, the sources said, cautioning that no
deal was certain.
Maisons du Monde could have a market capitalization of more
than 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), two of the sources said.
It will raise less than 500 million euros on the stock market,
one of the sources added.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Bain and Citi did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)