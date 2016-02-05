LONDON Feb 5 Private equity firm Bain is closing in on a stock market listing of its home furniture chain Maisons du Monde, and is working with banks on a Paris listing, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bain has tapped Citi and Goldman Sachs to lead an initial public offering (IPO) of the French business in the first half of the year, the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain.

Maisons du Monde could have a market capitalization of more than 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), two of the sources said. It will raise less than 500 million euros on the stock market, one of the sources added.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Bain and Citi did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)