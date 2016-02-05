(Adds detail on company, market background)

By Freya Berry

LONDON Feb 5 Private equity firm Bain is closer to a stock market listing of its home furniture chain Maisons du Monde, and is working with banks on a Paris listing, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bain has tapped Citi and Goldman Sachs to lead an initial public offering (IPO) of the French business in the first half of this year, the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain.

Maisons du Monde could have a market capitalisation of more than 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), two of the sources said. It will raise less than 500 million euros on the stock market, one of the sources added.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Bain and Citi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Maisons du Monde sells products including sofas, bookcases and pouffes and has 300 shops in France and across Europe, according to its website. It has core earnings (EBITDA) of 80-90 million euros, a further source said.

U.S. buyout house Bain bought the company from Apax and LBO France for 680 million euros after a 2013 auction.

British sofa maker DFS listed in March last year and is currently valued at nine times its trailing EBITDA, Thomson Reuters calculates.

IPO activity has been low so far this year amid volatile stock markets, totalling $3.3 billion globally - down by a half against the same period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Flotations raised a total of $185.9 billion last year, which in turn was about a quarter less than 2014. That was partly because strong equity markets that year meant private equity firms seized the opportunity to float much of the backlog left in their portfolio following the global financial crisis.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index is currently trading at 21.84. Equity capital markets (ECM) bankers normally prefer the index to be below 20 before proceeding with flotations.

($1 = 0.8994 euros)