PARIS May 16 French home furnishings chain Maisons du Monde aims to raise between 325 million euros and 385 million euros ($436 million) in its forthcoming stock market flotation by private equity owner Bain Capital.

The issue price will be finalised on the eve of its May 27 stock market debut within an indicative range between 16.50 and 22.25 euros per share, the retailer said.

Some 160 million euros will be raised in new shares to reduce debt, the group said. An overallotment option could increase the total value of the offering to a maximum 440 million euros.

Maisons du Monde founder Xavier Marie and Bain, which currently owns 93 percent of the company, will sell up to 225 million euros of shares in the issue, the statement said. Bain will remain the biggest shareholder.

Citi, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale are leading the IPO, which values the group between 757 million and 892 million euros excluding debt.

The U.S. buyout house bought the company from Apax and LBO France for 680 million euros after a 2013 auction.

($1 = 0.8834 euros)