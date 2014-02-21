BUDAPEST Feb 21 Hungary could step in to
supplement declining maize exports to Iran from crisis-hit
neighbour Ukraine, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday in
response to a remark by Iran's ambassador that Hungary could
make up for recent shortfalls.
State news agency MTI cited Mohammad Reza Morshedzadeh as
saying late on Thursday that significant maize shipments from
Ukraine, Hungary's eastern neighbour, have been put on hold due
to deadly clashes between police and protesters.
He said Ukrainian exports of farming machinery and
components had also been halted, adding that Hungary could make
up for this shortfall. MTI's report contained no direct quotes
from the Iranian ambassador.
When asked about the comments, Hungary's Agriculture
Ministry told Reuters there were no administrative obstacles to
any shipment of Hungarian maize to Iran.
"The European Union does not apply an embargo against Iran
for grains shipments," the ministry's press office said in an
emailed response, adding that any shipment required only an EU
export licence, which is usually granted within a day.
It did not say whether Hungary had already received any
orders from Iran.
Hungary said it had a maize surplus of about 2.2-2.5 million
tonnes to export in the 2013/2014 season as only 4.5 million
tonnes of a total 6.8 million harvested last year were needed in
the domestic market.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dale Hudson)