June 16 British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc reported a flat full-year profit that was in line with analyst expectations, but said it would return to profit growth from 2016.

Pretax profit rose marginally to 23.8 million pounds ($40 million) for the year ended March 31 from 23.7 million pounds from the previous year.

Revenue inched up 1.4 percent to 278.2 million pounds.

Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 23.8 million pounds and revenue of 280.8 million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

