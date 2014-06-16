UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
June 16 British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc reported a flat full-year profit that was in line with analyst expectations, but said it would return to profit growth from 2016.
Pretax profit rose marginally to 23.8 million pounds ($40 million) for the year ended March 31 from 23.7 million pounds from the previous year.
Revenue inched up 1.4 percent to 278.2 million pounds.
Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of 23.8 million pounds and revenue of 280.8 million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.