June 15 Britain's Majestic Wine Plc
said on Thursday its underlying full-year revenue rose 11.4
percent as sales expanded by more than a quarter at its
U.S.-focused Naked Wine unit, despite a failed e-mail campaign
earlier this year.
Full-year sales at Naked Wine, which was acquired in April
2015, surged 26.3 percent to 142.2 million pounds ($181.25
million), while the group's full-year sales came in at 461.1
million pounds.
However, full-year adjusted pretax profit fell to 12.9
million pounds from 15 million pounds a year ago.
Separately, the company said chairman Phil Wrigley will
retire at the annual general meeting in August. Greg Hodder, a
non-executive director since Oct. 2015, will be appointed as
chairman-designate with immediate effect, Majestic Wine said.
($1 = 0.7846 pounds)
