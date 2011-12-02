BRIEF-Dongfang Electric Corp updates on liquidation matters of a unit
* Unit has made provision for asset impairment of its long-term equity investments in hangzhou new energy amounting to RMB409.4 million
* Eliminated over $500 mln in debt
* Lenders to become new owners of parent company
Dec 1 The Majestic Star Casino LLC said it successfully completed restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The casino operator, which had filed for bankruptcy in November 2009, said it eliminated over $500 million in debt.
The casino said its lenders will become the new owners of its parent company, Majestic Holdco, LLC.
Private investment funds managed by Wayzata Investment Partners LLC, a Minnesota-based private equity firm, will be the largest holders of Majestic Holdco.
June 13 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company, following years of losses and falling sales.