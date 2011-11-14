(Adds detail, background)

* H1 pretax profit 8.8 mln stg vs 7.3 mln stg

* H1 sales 127.8 mln stg, up 8.7 pct

* 6 weeks to Nov. 7 UK sales up 3.8 pct, lfl sales down 1.1 pct

* Interim dividend 3.8 pence, up 15.2 pct

LONDON, Nov 14 British wine warehouse chain Majestic Wine posted a 20 percent rise in first-half profit, winning more customers despite tough economic headwinds.

The company, which trades from 174 UK stores, said on Monday it made a pretax profit of 8.8 million pounds ($14.1 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 26, up from 7.3 million pounds in the same period last year.

Sales increased 8.7 percent to 127.8 million pounds, as the number of active customers increased 7.7 percent to 534,000.

Sales at UK stores open over a year were up 2.7 percent excluding VAT sales tax but were down 1.1 percent in the six weeks to Nov. 7.

"We are very well prepared for the important Christmas trading period," said Chief Executive Steve Lewis.

Majestic Wine has benefited from an explosion in discerning wine drinkers in the UK and a shift in 2009 from a 12 to a six-bottle minimum in-store purchase to make the firm more accessible and boost its share of the 6 billion pounds off-trade wine market.

The failure of competitors First Quench Retailing and Oddbins has also helped the firm.

Majestic is paying an interim dividend of 3.8 pence, up 15.2 percent.

Shares in Majestic Wine, which prior to Monday's update had increased by 17 percent over the last year, closed on Friday at 416 pence, valuing the business at 264 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Mark Potter)