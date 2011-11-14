(Adds detail, background)
* H1 pretax profit 8.8 mln stg vs 7.3 mln stg
* H1 sales 127.8 mln stg, up 8.7 pct
* 6 weeks to Nov. 7 UK sales up 3.8 pct, lfl sales down 1.1
pct
* Interim dividend 3.8 pence, up 15.2 pct
LONDON, Nov 14 British wine warehouse
chain Majestic Wine posted a 20 percent rise in
first-half profit, winning more customers despite tough economic
headwinds.
The company, which trades from 174 UK stores, said on Monday
it made a pretax profit of 8.8 million pounds ($14.1 million) in
the 26 weeks to Sept. 26, up from 7.3 million pounds in the same
period last year.
Sales increased 8.7 percent to 127.8 million pounds, as the
number of active customers increased 7.7 percent to 534,000.
Sales at UK stores open over a year were up 2.7 percent
excluding VAT sales tax but were down 1.1 percent in the six
weeks to Nov. 7.
"We are very well prepared for the important Christmas
trading period," said Chief Executive Steve Lewis.
Majestic Wine has benefited from an explosion in discerning
wine drinkers in the UK and a shift in 2009 from a 12 to a
six-bottle minimum in-store purchase to make the firm more
accessible and boost its share of the 6 billion pounds off-trade
wine market.
The failure of competitors First Quench Retailing and
Oddbins has also helped the firm.
Majestic is paying an interim dividend of 3.8 pence, up 15.2
percent.
Shares in Majestic Wine, which prior to Monday's update had
increased by 17 percent over the last year, closed on Friday at
416 pence, valuing the business at 264 million pounds.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Mark Potter)