Nov 19 Majestic Wine Plc reported a 4
percent rise in half-year profit as increased online sales
partially offset the impact of unseasonally cold and wet weather
in the United Kingdom.
The wine retailer, which operates over 180 stores, said
like-for-like sales in the UK were up 1.2 percent in the first
six weeks of the second half of the year from Oct. 2.
Half-year pretax profit rose about to 9.2 million pounds
($14.6 million) from 8.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Online sales increased 14 percent.
Revenue fell 1.4 percent. The company said total sales were
down as it reduced its wholesale activities.
Like-for-like sales in UK stores rose 0.6 percent.
Shares in the company, which also operates in France, closed
at 465 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.