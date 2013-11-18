LONDON Nov 18 British wine warehouse chain
Majestic Wine posted a 4.2 percent rise in first half
profit as sales benefited from soaring demand for Prosecco as
well as new store openings.
The company said sales of the Italian sparkling wine jumped
39 percent in the six months to Sept. 30 as total sales
increased 3.3 percent to 130.2 million pounds ($210 million).
Pretax profit over the period rose 4.2 percent to 9.5
million pounds.
Majestic Wine opened three stores in the first half and has
opened three since the end of September, bringing the total to
198.
Active customers rose 6.2 percent to 631,000, while online
sales rose 8.3 percent and now represent 10.3 percent of UK
retail sales, benefiting from a new website.
"These results show we continue to make steady progress
towards our strategic growth objectives and we are very well
prepared for the peak Christmas trading period."
Majestic Wine's growth strategy is to expand its store
estate, increase revenue from business customers, grow internet
transactions and develop sales of fine wine.
Shares in the firm, up 17 percent so far this year, closed
Friday at 547.5 pence, valuing the business at 357 million
pounds.
An interim dividend of 4.2 pence, up 5 percent, is being
paid.