BRIEF-Balchem acquires Innovative Food Processors Inc
* Has acquired Innovative Food Processors Inc; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed
LONDON Jan 8 Majestic Wine PLC : * Total UK store sales, for seven weeks of christmas trading from 13 November
to 31 December 2012, were up 5.1% * For seven weeks of christmas trading from 13 November to 31 dec,like for like
UK store sales growth was 1.1% * Like for like UK store sales growth was 0.8% for the first 39 weeks of the
financial year
* Kona Grill- as of may 31, executed lease amendments for rent concessions for one-year period at two existing restaurants, terms of which are confidential