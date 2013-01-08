LONDON Jan 8 Majestic Wine PLC : * Total UK store sales, for seven weeks of christmas trading from 13 November

to 31 December 2012, were up 5.1% * For seven weeks of christmas trading from 13 November to 31 dec,like for like

UK store sales growth was 1.1% * Like for like UK store sales growth was 0.8% for the first 39 weeks of the

financial year