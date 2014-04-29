LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Emirati malls operator Majid Al Futtaim has set initial price thoughts of 212.5bp over mid-swaps on a new 10-year US dollar conventional bond, according to a lead.

The deal is expected to price this week via Barclays, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

MAF was last in the market in November last year when it priced a US$500m 7.125% perpetual non-call five note.

(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)