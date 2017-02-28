DUBAI Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.

The bond, issued by MAF Global Securities and guaranteed by Majid Al Futtaim Holding and Majid Al Futtaim properties, is expected to price later on Tuesday.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners of the debt sale are Barclays, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Louise Heavens)