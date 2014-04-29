DUBAI, April 29 Dubai-based shopping mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) plans to issue a 10-year $500 million bond on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Family-owned MAF has picked Barclays, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered to arrange the sale.

The initial price guidance for the issue has been set at 212.5 basis points over midswaps. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)