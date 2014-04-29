BRIEF-Alarko REIT Q1 net result turns to profit of 15.9 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million lira ($1.01 million) versus 3.2 million lira year ago
DUBAI, April 29 Dubai-based shopping mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) plans to issue a 10-year $500 million bond on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
Family-owned MAF has picked Barclays, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered to arrange the sale.
The initial price guidance for the issue has been set at 212.5 basis points over midswaps. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million lira ($1.01 million) versus 3.2 million lira year ago
WASHINGTON, April 27 Manufacturers and Wall Street have led the quest for business access to President Donald Trump in his first 100 days in office, with media companies and Silicon Valley seldom entering the presidential bubble, a Reuters review found.