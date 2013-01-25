BRIEF-Baidu, Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects currency to C$ from US$) Jan 25 Major Drilling Group International Inc :
* CIBC cuts price target to C$13 from C$14; rating sector outperformer
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies:
Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/US
Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/US
Reuters Station users, click .1568
For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies:
Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/CA
Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/CA
Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2qLKkSo