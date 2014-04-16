* Majors shift refining away from developed markets
LONDON, April 16 When U.S. firm ConocoPhillips
spun off its refining assets in 2011 to focus on more
profitable oil production, it seemed only a matter of time
before one of the oil majors followed suit.
Three years on, the six vertically integrated global majors
are still holding onto their often loss-making plants, seen as a
drag by investors.
They cut oil processing rates, sell individual plants, shift
exposure from region to region, but have yet to follow Conoco's
lead, hanging on instead to returns that are a shadow of the
boom years of 2004-2007 but still worth having.
Conoco's downstream spinoff was part of a trend in the U.S.
industry where a handful of mid-level companies split their
upstream and downstream operations, including Hess and
Marathon.
Europe's oil refining guru, Marcel van Poecke, believes the
move will be repeated one day.
"Investors say: 'We don't need you to be an integrated
company' ...They say: 'We can buy BP for upstream and
Valero for downstream. And we will create our own oil
company'," Van Poecke, who runs a fund at private equity giant
Carlyle, said this month.
The head of the world's largest trading house Vitol, Ian
Taylor also sees majors drastically reducing exposure to
refining.
However, majors themselves say not many people realise how
much scaling down has been already done in the past years.
BP, once considered to be a monster of refining, has sold 13
refineries in as many years, effectively halving the number of
plants in which it participates or operates.
BP's chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg says he believes majors
will be actively shifting refining centres rather than selling
off entire divisions.
"It is a different story if you look at developed and
developing markets. We are decreasing our position in western
markets... Whereas if you go to developing markets like Russia
or China, then you still have the integrated chain," Svanberg
said this month.
"DON'T OVERPRODUCE"
Ivan Glasenberg, the head of commodities giant Glencore
, which is currently leading a drive among miners to
reduce costs and increase payouts, says oil majors embracing the
same strategy should learn one lesson from mining.
"Don't overproduce," Glasenberg said this month.
His message is more applicable to downstream at oil majors
rather than to upstream, where oil cartel the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries can perform a balancing act to
smooth out sharp production fluctuations.
In downstream, overproduction effectively happened over the
past decade when a refining peak in the early 2000s saw too many
refineries built around the world.
"If you look at the energy outlook you will see that fuel
consumption in the developed market is flat or even coming down.
With the increased share of biofuels you are actually seeing a
slightly decreasing consumption of fossil fuels," said Svanberg.
"Because of that the market is actually oversupplied. And
very competitive... The only reason to be in refining in the
Western world is actually if you have a distinct advantage as we
have in Whiting," he said referring to BP's modern U.S. plant.
JBC Energy analysts estimate global crude distillation
capacity will rise 9 percent to 92.6 million barrels per day in
2014, from 85.1 million bpd in 2004.
"Six years ago (in June 2008) we expected 2014 capacity to
come in at 98.2 million bpd. This is a nice illustration of the
post-crisis slowdown of demand as well as the reaction to
overcapacity in terms of both shutdowns of existing plants and
delays and cancellation of planned additions," said David Wech
from JBC.
"CHEMISTRY"
Even as global refining capacity grew, albeit at a slower
pace than expected, majors took a different approach.
Total refining capacity at six global majors - ExxonMobil
, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total,
Chevron and Eni - fell by over 16 percent over
the past decade to around 15 million bpd, according to Reuters
calculations.
Except for Eni, all majors reduced their capacity,
especially in Europe, where 1.5 million bpd of capacity has
closed since 2008 amid weak demand and competition with new,
modern plants in Asia, the Arab Gulf and the United States.
As Russian refineries upgrade too, another 2 million bpd are
likely to close in Europe before 2018, according to JBC.
But as refining operations at majors become slimmer and more
modern, the peak of the low returns pain might have passed.
According to BMO Financial, part of Bank of Montreal, majors
such as Chevron, Exxon, BP and Total will probably see returns
on average capital employed (ROACE) - a key metric for investors
- in the area of 9-12 percent in downstream by 2017. Shell will
see its ROACE at 7 percent and Eni at around 1 percent.
That is course a pale reflection of returns of 17-18 percent
during the boom years of 2004-2007 but still not enough to fully
divest downstream, especially as ROACE in upstream is also
expected to fall to 11-15 percent from the peaks of 30 percent.
For BP free cash flows from downstream are expected to more
than double to $9.6 billion by 2017, while free cash flow from
upstream will only rise by 20 percent to $28.7 billion,
according to BMO.
"The proportion of free cash flows that the downstream
creates from its operating cash is much higher than the
upstream," Iain Conn, who runs BP's downstream, told Reuters.
There are other reasons that will also help majors retain
their downstream, including access to new regions.
"Quite often (emerging market) governments like a company
that has got the downstream and helps them with their market
evolution as well as developing their resources," says Conn.
Finally, downstream can play an important role in bringing
refining and extraction technologies together with research into
how car engines interact with lubricants helping shed light on
upstream fracking operations where oil is separated from rocks.
"It is exactly the same chemistry. We have put those teams
together," said Conn.
