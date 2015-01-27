BRIEF-Charoen Pokphand Foods says qtrly net profit attributable 3.96 bln baht vs 3.76 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit attributable 3.96 billion baht versus 3.76 billion baht
Jan 27 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Signs distribution agreement with Raya Distribution, a unit of Raya Holding Company for Technology and Telecommunication SAE for delivery of 3,000 tones of pasta to Egypt, Middle East and Africa in 2015
* Framework contract with Raya for distribution of company's pasta in Egypt, Middle East and Africa is valid for five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
