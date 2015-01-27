Jan 27 Makarony Polskie SA :

* Signs distribution agreement with Raya Distribution, a unit of Raya Holding Company for Technology and Telecommunication SAE for delivery of 3,000 tones of pasta to Egypt, Middle East and Africa in 2015

* Framework contract with Raya for distribution of company's pasta in Egypt, Middle East and Africa is valid for five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)