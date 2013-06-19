June 19 Industrial 3D printer maker Stratasys
Ltd will buy privately held consumer printer maker
MakerBot in a stock deal valued currently at about $403 million
to expand its product portfolio.
Stratasys will initially issue about 4.76 million shares in
exchange for the outstanding capital stock of MakerBot, the
companies said in a statement.
MakerBot stakeholders will also qualify for
performance-based earn-outs that provide for the issue of up to
an additional 2.38 million shares through the end of 2014.
Stratasys shares rose 1 percent in after-market trading.
They closed at $84.60 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.