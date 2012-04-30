NEW YORK, April 30 Brent crude oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by euro zone worries after Spain again slid into recession, weak U.S. economic data, and as a Reuters poll showed that OPEC's output rose in April to the highest since 2008.

In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $118.74, down $1.09, or 0.91 percent. By 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), it was down 93 cents at $118.90. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)