By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 18 London-based Mako Global
Investors is backing former Marble Bar Asset Management
portfolio manager Christian Thum to launch a European
equities-focused hedge fund in the fourth quarter, sources said.
The hedge fund, CT Invest, will bet on rising and falling
share prices of pan-European cyclicals and industrials companies
and those in German-speaking countries, according to sources and
a marketing material of the fund obtained by Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Mako Global Investors declined comment.
Sources declined to be identified as the plan is private.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)