By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Sept 18 London-based Mako Global
Investors is backing former Marble Bar Asset Management
portfolio manager Christian Thum to launch a European
equities-focused hedge fund in the fourth quarter, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The hedge fund, CT Invest, will bet on rising and falling
share prices of pan-European cyclical and industrial companies
and those in German-speaking countries, according to the sources
and a marketing material of the fund obtained by Reuters.
The launch comes at a tough time for European equities hedge
funds, which have gained 0.3 percent through August this year,
according to data from Eurekahedge, trailing a 4.4 percent rise
in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares.
European hedge funds have raised about $32 billion so far in
2014, the Eurekahedge data showed, about $2.5 billion less than
during the same period last year.
Thum had been running the strategy with partners' money
after joining Mako Group in 2013 and returned 21 percent last
year and 6.5 percent through April in 2014.
CT Invest aims to generate a return of 15 percent, according
to the marketing material.
The sources could not disclose the launch size as the fund
is yet to start marketing. One of the sources said the fund has
a capacity to manage about $1 billion.
A spokeswoman for Mako Global Investors declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised
to speak to the media.
Thum left Marble Bar Asset Management in 2010 after joining
the firm in 2008 as a partner running part of its main fund.
Previously, he worked at Goldman Sachs between 1995 and 2003
and headed the bank's German equity trading from 2000 to 2002.
During his nearly four-year stint at Merrill Lynch starting
2004, he helped create the bank's internal hedge fund unit in
London and managed a team of traders with a combined portfolio
of several billion dollars, according to the marketing material.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Carolyn Cohn and Mark
Potter)